Kristen Leigh Diehl Hale, daughter of William and Bonnie Diehl; sister to Jenisa Todd, Julie Ochoa and Emily Palmer; mother of Kendel and Tayler Hale; and wife to Dustin Hale has gone to be with the Lord on Aug. 22, 2019.
There will be no services.
Kristen was a shining light to this world and shall be for eternity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.