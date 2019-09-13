Kristen Leigh Diehl Hale, daughter of William and Bonnie Diehl; sister to Jenisa Todd, Julie Ochoa and Emily Palmer; mother of Kendel and Tayler Hale; and wife to Dustin Hale has gone to be with the Lord on Aug. 22, 2019.

There will be no services.

Kristen was a shining light to this world and shall be for eternity.

Tags

Load comments