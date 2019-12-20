George Joseph Lestina
1926-2019
George Joseph Lestina passed away Oct. 21, 2019, in Tucson, at the age of 93.
Mr. Lestina was born in the State of New York on May 17, 1926, and lived in the greater New York area until he join the United States Air Force on May 1, 1954, serving for 22 years. He retired as a ground radio communications technician.
After retiring from the USAF in 1974, George traveled throughout the United States until he landed in Sunsites in 1991. Stories have it he discovered Margie’s Café and decided this was home. George and his buddies had coffee at Margie’s every day until the café closed.
George was a dedicated bingo player and played weekly in Tucson, Bensen and Sunsites.
All those that know George will miss him and his animated ways of playing bingo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.