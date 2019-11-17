Ann Strom

1948-2019

Ann Strom, of Benson and Willcox, passed away at Banner UMC in Tucson on Nov. 13, 2019, at the age of 71. She was born in Holbrook on Oct. 28, 1948, to Johnie and Zelda (Crandell) Patrick.

Ann worked at Walmart for 14 years as a door greeter, working in Topeka, Kan., and for nine years at the Benson Walmart.

Survivors include: her husband, Leo, of Willcox; her stepchildren, Vesta (John) Barrowdale, of Globe, Rebecca Stevens, of Benson, and Leonard (Shirley) Strom, of Globe; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her brother, Don (Theresa) Patrick, of Tacoma, Wash.

Preceding her in death were: her parents, a granddaughter, Brandy; a brother, Larry Patrick; and her sister, Valerie Ludwig.

At her request, no services will be held. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.

