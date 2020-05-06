Francisco Yrigoyen Felix

Francisco Yrigoyen Felix of San Simon passed away in Tucson on April 27, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born in Plomo, Sonora, Mexico on October 10, 1940 to Jesus Antonio Felix and Carmen Yrigoyen. Francisco was a field worker on various farms. He is survived by numerous family and friends who loved him. A memorial service will be held at a later date in California. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.

