Jerry Glenn Smith

1957-2020

Jerry G. Smith was born Nov. 19, 1957, in Levelland, Texas, and passed away Feb. 12. 2020, at Lund Hospice Home in Gilbert.

He was a long time resident of Buckeye. Jerry was a heavy machinery mechanic and very talented musician, playing in bands every weekend for many years.

He was a graduate of Willcox High School, class of 1976.

He is survived by: his wife, Deborah Smith; a daughter, Tamara Craig; son, Jacob Smith; two grandchildren, Paige Craig and Elias Craig; mother, Wynnell Jones, of Deerfield, Kan.; father, Glenn Smith (Evelyn), of Sunizona; and a sister, Johanna Curtis (Phil), of Thatcher.

A memorial service and celebration of life was held March 3, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Holiday Inn Express, 445 S. Watson Rd., Buckeye (I-10 and Watson Road). Friends and family are invited to attend.

We want to thank Lund Family Hospice Home of Gilbert for the great care and compassion in the final days.

