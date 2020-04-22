On February 28, 2020, Walter L. Diehl Jr. passed away in his sleep. He was born August 11, 1943, in Cedar City, Utah, to Walter Sr. and Maybelle. He was the second oldest of his siblings, Dorothy, Bill, Charles, and Ray. He lived most of his childhood in Willcox, AZ. Shortly after graduating high school in 1962, he joined the Marines Corps during the Vietnam War.
He was a crew chief on a CH46 D helicopter. He was awarded the Purple Heart, Air Medal with five stars, Distinguished Flying Cross, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal and Star. He was honorably discharged in 1970 with the rank of Sergeant.
In 1967, he met and married Judith K. Shipp. In 1972, he moved his family to Bakersfield, CA, and was employed in agriculture and the aircraft industry. In his spare time, he enjoyed his family, friends, the beach, Kern River, motorcycles, camping, hunting, fishing, history, weather, aircraft, and shooting.
He is survived by his daughter Shannon Elrich, his son Tyler Diehl, as well as three grandsons (Wesley, Mesa, and Hugh). His humor will be missed.
Services will be held at National Cemetery in Bakersfield, CA. Friday October 2, 2020 @ 10am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Wounded Warrior Project.
