Terence (Terry) Robert Mahan

Terry was born June 8, 1947 in Calistoga, CA to John Wesley and Carolyn Louise (Cook). He passed away May 10, 2020 at his home in Benson, AZ, at the age of 72.
Terry proudly served his country in Vietnam from 1968 to 1972, where he earned 11 medals including Purple Heart, National Defense Service Metal, Combat Infantry Badge, Expert Badge (Pistol .45), Expert Badge (w/Tank Weapons Bar), TET 69 Counteroffensive, Sharpshooter Badge, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/Device 1960, Vietnam Gallantry Cross w/Palm, Vietnam Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.
In 1991, he moved to Camp Verde, AZ where he met and married his wife of 28 years, Jo Mahan on June 6, 1992. Together they raised one daughter Rebecca and two sons Bryan and Terry Joe.
Terry was preceded in death by his father, John, and his mother Carolyn. He leaves behind his wife Jo Mahan, Benson, AZ; children Rebecca (David) Farmer, Grants Pass, OR; Bryan Mahan, Benson, AZ; Terry Jo Mahan, Benson, AZ and Greg (Dana) Mahan, Livingston, CA; four grandchildren, Braylon and Cannon Farmer, Connor and Tangier Mahan; three great-grandchildren; his sisters-in-law Cindy Eaton, Camp Verde, AZ; Kelly (Randy) Turley, Roseburg, OR; brother-in-law Kenny (Terry Faye) Cavey, Cochise, AZ; and mother-in-law Ann Cavey, Cochise, AZ.
Terry was a loving husband and father who would do anything and everything for his family. He is missed dearly. At this time no services have been arranged.
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.