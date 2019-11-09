Linda Ezell
1952-2019
Linda “Susie” Ezell passed away Nov. 3, 2019, at the age of 67, after receiving loving and compassionate care at Peppi’s House in Tucson. She was born in Miami, Ariz., on Feb. 1, 1952, to John W. Ezell and Pearl A. Cordner Ezell.
Linda worked at Willcox Drug and at the Buck Stop Thrift Store in Willcox. She loved to dance, spend time with her family and enjoyed watching cooking shows.
One of her greatest loves was for the Dallas Cowboys and Roger Staubach, and she was an avid fan of Garth Brooks.
Linda was associated with the First Baptist Church in Willcox.
Survivors include: her siblings, Virgil (Connie) Ezell, of Buckeye, Dusty (Roger) Hale, of Tucson, and Kelly (Kevin) Stamback, of Benson; eight nieces and nephews; 13 great-nieces and great-nephews; five great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; and stepbrothers, Herb (Mary) Bailey, of Globe, Tim (Marla) Bailey, of Phoenix, Kemp (Vicki) Bailey, of Wickenburg, and Jeff Bailey, of Globe.
Preceding her in death were: her parents; her stepfather, Herb Bailey; and stepmother, Mary Ezell.
Memorial services will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Westlawn Chapel. Contributions may be made in her name to TMC Hospice-Peppi's House, 2715 N. Wyatt Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712.
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.
Services are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.
