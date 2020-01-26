Mary Kathleen Ulses
1945-2020
Mary Kathleen Ulses (Magee), of Sierra Vista, passed away Jan. 17, 2020. Mary was born Feb. 9, 1945, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Melbourne and Marguerite Magee. She grew up in Waterloo.
Mary married her beloved husband of 53 years, Don Ulses, on Oct, 28, 1967, in Waterloo. She and Don had two children: Greg and Tony. In 1972 the Ulses Family moved to Phoenix, and Mary spent the rest of her life in Arizona, raising her family, running two successful businesses and actively volunteering.
Mary and her husband, Don, owned and operated Heber Mining and Exploration Company in Phoenix for more than 15 years, and owned and operated a classic car repair and restoration business for many years, before retiring and moving to Willcox. Mary served as the vice president and chief financial officer for both companies.
Mary was dedicated to many worthy causes throughout her life. She raised two Eagle Scouts, and devoted many years of selfless service to both the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of America as a scout leader. She also was an active volunteer at her sons’ schools, and in support of her sons’ sports teams and many extracurricular activities.
Mary and Don enjoyed owning and driving their "fleet" of classic cars, particularly their classic Ford Thunderbirds. Mary served as an officer and active member of the Arizona Classic Thunderbird Club for many years. She and Don formed many lifelong friendships among their fellow classic car lovers.
Mary was also active in a number of Roman Catholic parishes in Phoenix, Peoria and Willcox.
During the years Mary and Don lived in Willcox, Mary was actively involved in the local community. She volunteered at the local hospital, supported many charitable causes and community forums, and was a regular participant in the annual Rex Allen Days Parade.
Mary was preceded in death by: a sister, Barbara; and by her husband, Don.
Mary is survived by: her brothers, Michael, Ramon and Don; her two sons, Greg and Tony; and three grandchildren, Jack, Anna and Mary Elizabeth.
Mary was a caring, generous, and loving, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Throughout her active life she was totally devoted to her family, friends, and community, and dedicated to making everything and everyone around her better.
A visitation will be Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at St. Thomas More, 6180 W. Utopia, in Glendale, starting at 9:30 a.m., with Mass of Christian burial to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Avondale.
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.
Services are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.
