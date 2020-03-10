Marshal Bo
August 4, 1960-February 14, 2020
Marshal Bo, aka James T. Downey, passed away on Feb. 14, 2020. Bo is survived by his mother Dallas Downey and sister Shea Downey, of Tombstone.
An exceptionally talented person through his whole life, starting at 12 years old, Bo was a stage magician at that age performing at the Fountain Restaurant in Lake Ozark, Missouri for 300 people. Bo had asthma and worked his way into the Navy. He played trombone in high school, which helped his breathing. Soon after the Navy, he became the top sales manager for Lamps Plus Inc. in California.
He became a deep sea fisherman; he and his sister Shea both became freshwater fishermen and carried that hobby through their lives. While in California, he organized a gunfighter group in Oak Glenn, California which performed free every Saturday and Sunday for eight years. During that time, he became an entrepreneur and started three businesses. Enjoying his talent, he started a production company, Digital Phoenix, which brought him close to old Western stars.
The next venture was to do the Marshal Bo show on the Internet, bringing stars from Hollywood to our studio in Oak Glenn, where he interviewed them on the internet and became very popular. Before moving to Willcox, he had a trading post, photo shop and retail gun and jewelry store. Bo’s health stared failing with Addison’s disease, which is a devastating disease. Our President JFK had it. Bo opened a retail store in Willcox. When he was well enough, he would perform gunfight shows. In 2017, his health started failing but he was still doing gunfights, also in Tombstone, which he loved. He wanted to perform more in Tombstone, but his health would not allow it. He had a tremendous zest for life, his Lord and for people.
Services will be held for Bo on March 15 at the Tombstone Community Church, at 2 p.m. A chili supper will be given at 3 p.m. Any questions, please call Shea at (520) 507-3166.
Bo will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
