Deanna Lynn Evans
1946-2020
Deanna Lynn (Beamer) Evans, of Sunsites, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Deanna was born Aug. 8, 1946, in Carlisle, Penn., and spent most of her adult life in Portsmouth, R.I.
She and her husband, Duane, retired to Arizona in 2004.
Deanna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many.
She is survived by: her husband of 47 years, H. Duane Evans, of Sunsites; a stepbrother, Britton (Skip) Detrick (Marie); a son, Daniel Evans (Roxanna); daughters, Julie Smith and Shari Nelligan (Al); grandchildren, Jeremiah (J.D.) Smith, Shane Smith (Kayla), Nate Smith (Dianna Schatz), Kaitlyn Hester (Norris), Ren Simmons, Jared Evans (Amanda), Justin Evans and Janet Freeman (Jacob); and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Robert Beamer, and Britton and Mina Detrick; daughters, Britta Sue Evans and Donna Guthrie; and brothers, Randall Detrick and Wilton Detrick.
Deanna was a retired paralegal and title examiner. She enjoyed reading, gardening, crafting and was a genealogist for 42 years.
A memorial service was held Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the LDS chapel, 206 N. Ford St., in Pearce, at 4:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Deanna's name to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
