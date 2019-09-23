Judy Richerson

1944-2019

Judy Richerson, a former resident of Willcox, died at the age of 74 at her home in Tucson. Judy was born in 1944 to Paul and Ina Bolander, and raised in the mountains of northern New Mexico along with her siblings, Kent, Patsy and Gene.

In 1963, Judy married her husband of 48 years, Roger Richerson, and moved to California. Roger and Judy had two children, Denise and Keith, and moved to Willcox in 1972.

Judy and her family were members of Grace Chapel for more than 20 years. Judy enjoyed camping and hiking in the mountains surrounding Willcox.

Her parents; her husband, Roger; and her brother, Kent, preceded Judy in death.

Judy leaves behind: her sister, Patsy, and husband Hollis Nicolds; her brother, Gene Bolander; her daughter, Denise Richerson; her son, Keith Richerson; and her grandchildren, Kayla, Devon, Taylor, Addy and Grace.

A public memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Grace Chapel.

Tags

Load comments