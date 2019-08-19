Nancy Jane Fuller Turner
1938-2019
Nancy Jane “Gretchen” Fuller Turner, 81, of Willcox and formerly from Ludlow, Mass., Wolf Creek, Ketchikan, Alaska, and most recently Tucson, passed away peacefully Aug. 13, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Ludlow on May 12, 1938, to the late Albert H. Fuller and Helen Stuart Fuller of Ludlow.
Nancy was predeceased by husband, Everett Earl Turner.
She leaves: her four sons, Steve, of Cochise, and his family, wife Barbi, sons, David Wilson, Mike Wilson and wife CoDee and family; Mike, of Tucson, and his family, wife Ann, son Mike McAuley and wife Heather, and family; Jack, of Alma, Kan., and his family, wife Tina, daughters Jackie Stuewe and husband Brandon, Katie Eckelberry and husband Mark, and Haley Turner; and Scott, of Marana, and his family, wife Betty, daughters Melissa O’Bryan and husband Jim, and family; and Melinda Friend.
Nancy also leaves: her brother, Stuart Fuller, and wife Carol; nephew, Todd Fuller; niece, Darcey Fuller Walulak, and children Cam, Kylie and KK; her many Stuart and Fuller family members; and many, many friends who have truly touched her life.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in the name of Owen O’Bryan, Nancy’s great-grandson, to: Dravet Syndrome Foundation P.O. Box 3026 Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
Full obituary may be found at www.avenidascremation.com and www.ludlowfuneralhome.com.
All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
