Enrique Valdez
1935-2020
Enrique Valdez died at his home Jan. 9, 2020, from natural causes. He was born March 21, 1935, in Clint, Texas, to Ramon and Bonifacia Valdez. He was the fourth sibling of eight.
Enrique was living in El Paso, Texas, with his older brother, Salomon, until he met and married his wife, Luz, and had a son, Victor E Valdez.
In 1962, they relocated to Bowie for a few years, until their son finished his high school education, and then moved and made Willcox their permanent home.
He started working around 1973 for Donnie Wade as a farm laborer until it was time to retire.
Enrique and Luz had a long and loving marriage of 57 years until she passed away Oct. 22, 2017. He was a man
with a strong and stubborn personality, but when it came to family his love was always there.
He is survived by: his siblings, Lorenzo Valdez (Leticia), Margarito Valdez (Rosa) and Celia Cerda (Condrado); his son, Victor E. Valdez (Yolanda); daughter, Patty Zozaya (Raul); nephew, Juan Valdez (Mary); his grandchildren, Mike Valdez (Melissa), Alicia Valdez-Molina, Gabriel Coe, Annette Valencia (Kurt), Marco Valdez, Ana Luisa and Raul Zozaya Jr.; his great-grandchildren, Amora Rodarte (Cesar), Victoria Valdez (Gerado), Jocelyn and Miguel Valdez, Yudiht and Cesar Hernandez, Luis Fierro, Noelia Anderson, Brook, Jude, Benji, Rocco, baby Luz Valencia and Ivory Valdez; and five great-great-grandchildren, Sophie and Norah Rodarte, Sebastian and Leonardo Tellez and Jaelyn Garcia.
Enrique has found peace and is reunited with: his parents; his beloved wife, Luz; as well as his four siblings, Manuel, Ramon, Salomon and Jesus.
Enrique was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
A rosary will be offered at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. at Westlawn Chapel. A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Westlawn Chapel, with committal service to follow at Sunset Cemetery at 11 a.m.
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.
Services are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.
