Luke E. Jansen
1951-2019
Luke E. Jansen, 68, of Sunsites and formally of Warren, Mich., husband and father, passed away suddenly Sept. 17, 2019.
Luke was born May 6, 1951, to Georges Je’an Jansen and Wilhelmina (Pannebakkar) Jansen in Utrecht, Holland. He immigrated to Canada and, later, to the United States.
He married Mary Anne Jansen on May 24, 1975. Luke and Mary had two sons: Bradley Stuart Jansen and Brian Bradley Jansen.
He accomplished many different facets of education and trade school licensing including high-pressure boiler operator and stationary engineering. He was employed as a high-pressure boiler operator for nearly 30 years at Providence Hospital in Michigan.
Luke was a passionate motorcyclist, automotive enthusiast, camper and boater. He prided himself in having owned more than 20 motorcycles and more than 60 vehicles during his lifetime. Luke enjoyed riding his bikes, as well as spending time with his family on Lake St. Clair and at Metamora State Park.
Luke and Mary moved to Arizona in 2016 to have longer summers for more time to enjoy his hobbies.
He is survived by: his wife, Mary Jansen; son, Brian Jansen; brothers, Georges (Cheryl) Jansen and Rene (Willie) Jansen; and sisters, Marguerite Radford, Dorothee (Bill) Mazzola, and Yvonne (Bruce) Heacock.
He was preceded in death by: son, Bradley; father, Georges; mother, Wilhelmina; brothers, Gerald and Marcel; and sisters, Georgette Giroux and Lucienne Jansen.
A memorial service will be held Oct. 26, 2019, at Metamora-Hadley State Park, Mich., followed by a luncheon.
