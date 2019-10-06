Kris O’Connor
1972-2019
Kris O’Connor (KC2AHT), of Pearce, passed away Sept. 29, 2019, at the age of 47. He was born in Hudson, N.Y., on Sept. 24, 1972, to Joseph David O’Connor and Judith Elaine McKenna O’Connor.
Kris served in the United States Army during Desert Storm, was an active amateur ham radio operator and a licensed practical nurse.
He is survived by: his wife, Colleen Hara, of Pearce; his father, Joseph David O’Connor Sr., of Florida; and his brother, Robert O’Connor, of Polson, Mont.; along with numerous other loving family members.
Preceding him in death was his mother.
At his request, no services will be held.
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.
