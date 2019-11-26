Robert Soto Carillo
1932-2019
Retired Judge Robert “Bob” Soto Carrillo, 87, passed away Nov. 20, 2019, in Yuma. Bob was born Aug. 23, 1932, in Willcox to Tiburcio Carrillo and Elvira Mendoza Soto.
Prior to beginning his career in law enforcement, Bob served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. After serving in the Air Force, Bob began his law enforcement career with the City of Tucson Police Department before becoming an Arizona highway patrolman.
Throughout his years with the Arizona Highway Patrol starting in May of 1957, he patrolled in Willcox, Bisbee, Benson, Douglas and Tucson. During his years spent patrolling southeastern Arizona, he was promoted to sergeant and transferred into Criminal Investigations as a narcotics unit supervisor.
Bob moved to Yuma in 1972 and retired in Yuma in December of 1977.
After retiring from the Arizona Highway Patrol, Bob was appointed to the position of City of Yuma Municipal Court judge. He was then elected and re-elected for several terms. After 15 years, Bob retired once again and spent his remaining years in Yuma.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Margaret “June” A. Carrillo (May 18, 2019).
He is survived by: his son, Robert A. Carrillo; daughter Yolanda Duran (Mario); grandchildren, Anna Marie McGee (Mike), Brian Carrillo (Janet), Daniel Duran, David Duran (Meghan) and Robert E. Carrillo (Kristen); 11 great- grandchildren; and his brothers, Joe and Ray Carrillo.
Services will be held in Willcox. Rosary will be offered at Westlawn Chapel & Mortuary on Dec. 5, 2019, at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Dec. 6, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment of his cremains will follow at Sunset Cemetery.
Rest in peace, “Arizona Kid.”
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.
Services are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.
