Memorial services for Betty Adkins, 95, of Pearce/Sunsites, who died May 8, 2019, will be at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Community Church of Sunsites on the corner of Treasure Road and Lansing in Sunsites.

