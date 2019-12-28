Robert Allan Irvin
1944-2019
Robert Allan Irvin was born April 18, 1944 in Bisbee to Alvin and Huglene (Jean) Irvin. He passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, surrounded by his wife of 38 years, his daughter Denise, good friend Dave Beatty and sister-in-law Deb Larned.
Robert is survived by: his wife, Joanne, of Willcox; his children, Darla Irvin (Marty), of Sun City West, Denise Manning (Jim), of Lebanon, Ore., and Darron Irvin, of Glendale; stepdaughter, Cary Neal, of Tucson; stepson, Kevin Neal, of Sierra Vista; his two granddaughters, Morgan Peterson DeLeon Guerrero (Patrick) of Lebanon, Ore., and Mariah Peterson, of Lebanon, Ore.; his step-granddaughters, Tina Neal, of Tucson; and Brandy Ke-a, of Hereford; three great-grandchildren, Cayden, Caleb and Kaylee; sister Janet Freed (Gene); two nieces, Lori Mills (Tommy) and Kathleen Beach (Mike); his aunt, Billie (Don) Wainwright; sister-in-law, Deb Larned; brother-in-law, Bobby Larned (Elaine) and numerous cousins.
Robert attended school in Bisbee, graduating in 1962, where he excelled in athletics. He was selected to the all-state basketball team his senior year and was on the championship baseball team. He was also an outstanding bowler winning many awards and trophies, including a perfect 300 game ring and 800 game series ring.
Robert worked for Phelps Dodge Mining Company in Bisbee before being transferred to Safford in 1976. He later went to work at Willcox Rock and Sand until his health forced his retirement in 2014.
He and his wife, Joanne, owned the Willcox Bowling Lanes from 1987 until selling it in 2005.
Robert was very active in the Willcox community, serving on the Rex Allen Days Committee, Rex Allen Days Museum board as president, and the City Council. He also served as Mayor of Willcox for four years.
He loved his family, his church and the town of Willcox. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends that he made. Often known as the gentle giant, he always had a quick smile, a horrible joke and a loving demeanor. He enjoyed helping people and loved anything to do with trains and old cars.
Special thanks to his amazing caregivers: Shawnee, Kerri, Kelleye and Dawn from the Charles Wm. Leighton Jr. Hospice for the excellent care they provided during the last three weeks of his life; and to the many friends who made his life better by being a part of it.
Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Harvest Ministries in Willcox.
Contributions may be made in his name to the Charles Wm. Leighton Jr. Hospice, P.O. Box 115, Willcox, AZ 85644, or online at www.willcoxhospice.com.
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.
Services are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.
