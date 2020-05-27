Carmen Morse
Carmen Morse of Willcox passed away in Arlington, Texas on April 25, 2020 at the age of 76. She was born in Buckeye, Arizona on July 16, 1943 to Daniel M. Duran and Maria Sanchez Duran.
Carmen was a loving homemaker and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She is survived by her husband Rodger and her children Xavier D. Ybarra of Willcox, Maria J. (Aram M.) Doroff of Arlington, Texas and Denise “Yvette” (Jose L.) Barba of Willcox and her grandchildren; Destini S. Barba, Dakota D. Barba, and Celina M. Herrera and her sister Beatrice Soto of Safford, as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends too many to name, but never forgotten, she LOVED us ALL.
Preceding her in death were her parents and her sister Betty D. Gray.
Funeral services have been postpone at this time. Arrangements will be announce when they become available. Thank You for your understanding and patience.
You may express condolences at www.westlawn chapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
