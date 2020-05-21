Glen R. Kreger passed away on May 19, 2020 at his home in Willcox, AZ at the age of 79.
He was born in Haskell, TX on May 5, 1941 to Jess and Susie Kreger. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who devoted his life to his family and friends.
Glen is survived by his wife Frances whom he married on July 11, 1959; his daughter Terresa ( Jeff) Goodwin, twin sons Sam (Cyndy) and Randy (Lynda), six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Melba Howard.
Glen worked 31 years for El Paso Natural Gas, retiring in 1996. After retiring, he spent several years working for R & R Electric. He was an active member of the Willcox Elks Lodge 2131 for more than 40 years, serving as Exalted Ruler twice, and dedicating his retirement years to ensure the Lodge stood for and promoted Elkdom values and remained open for Elks members everywhere.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Willcox Elks Lodge. Please follow all the suggested CDC guidelines for the funeral. Thank You! Private family burial will be in Sunset Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the Willcox Elks Lodge 2131, P.O. Box 940, Willcox, Arizona 85644 please marked for Lodge Improvements .
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
