Manuel R. Hernandez
1929-2019
Manuel R. Hernandez died at his home in Pearce on Aug. 15, 2019, at the age of 90. He was born in El Paso, Texas, on May 2, 1929, to Fernando Hernandez and Teresa Ramirez Hernandez.
Manny was self employed in numerous businesses, he was involved in agriculture/farming during the Bracero Program, worked in construction, owned and operated his own garbage/waste management company and was a longtime miner.
He believed in God, good values and hard work. Manny loved his family and always making sacrifices for his family to have a better life.
On Dec. 12, 1953, in Texas, he married Victoria Chavez who survives him. He is also survived by: his children, Victor (Ginger) Hernandez, of Tombstone, Virginia (Steve) Slater and Carlos (Cheryl) Hernandez, both of Pearce, Sam (Janelle) Hernandez, of Georgia, Mary Frances (Allen) Austin, of Gallup, N.M., Terri (Carmine) Vincifora, of Tucson, Esther (Arturo) Perez, of Pearce, David (Jayme) Hernandez, of Benson, Martha Hernandez, of Tucson, Lorena (Tony) Perea, of Willcox, and Manny Hernandez and Mike, of Dallas; 19 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death was: his grandson, Jose Daniel Escobar; and three brothers and sisters.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Willcox. Private family interment of his cremains were in Pearce Cemetery.
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.
Services are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.
