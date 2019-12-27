Ruben Hernandez

1940-2019

Ruben Hernandez, 79, passed away Dec. 18, 2019, in Tucson. Ruben was born May 27, 1940, in Pirtleville to Guadalupe and Hortensia Hernandez.

On Oct. 27, 1956, he married Ramona Susana Palma. This last October, they celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary.

Ruben was a well know mechanic in Willcox for many years. He retired from Willcox Unified School District.

He is preceded in death by: his parents, Guadalupe and Hortensia Hernandez; his son, Larry Ruben Hernandez; his brother, Johnny Hernandez; and his sister, Elizabeth Hernandez Ulibarri.

He is survived by: his wife, Ramona Hernandez; his daughters, Mary Carrasco (Albert) and Roberta Tapia; his grandchildren, Rene Tapia (Becky), Gabriel Tapia, Jaime Limon (Tony), Melissa Wearne (Nick), Cassandra Pollard (Jason), Kristina Brown (Drey) and Samantha Ruiz (Juan); 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; four brothers and four sisters.

At his request no services will be held. Contributions may be made to the Willcox Animal Shelter, c/o City of Willcox, 101 S. Railroad Ave, Suite B, Willcox, AZ 85643.

You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.

Arrangements are entrusted Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.

Tags

Load comments