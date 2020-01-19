Johnny Ray Whelan

1946-2019

Johnny Ray Whelan, 73 of Albuquerque, N.M., went home to the Lord on Dec. 19, 2019. He was born in Willcox on March 8, 1946, to Charles "Charlie" and Louisa Whelan.

Johnny was preceded in death by: his father, Charlie; brother, Chuck; and son, Daniel.

Johnny is survived by: his wife, Margaret; and children, Johnnie Ray, Andrea, Luther (Eva), Matthew (Amir); his mother, Louisa Whelan; his siblings, Suzi Faulk (Tim), Anna Almodoba, Mary Baker (Leonard), Fred Whelan (Debbie); sister-in-law, Christie Whelan; daughter-in-law, Shirley Morales; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

 Johnny grew up on the Sierra Bonita Ranch, attended Bonita School and Willcox High School. He married Margaret Silva in November 1967.

Johnny was a Viet Nam veteran, proudly serving his country for six years. After his service, he moved East Carbon, Utah, working in the coalmines and later moved to Mesquite, N.M., working for Silva Sanitation and retired from Southwest Disposal.

He loved to play his guitar, accordion and harmonica. His country music and Mexican corridos allowed him to tour the country with the Cowboy Tours, also performing at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. He was featured on the Discovery Channel in the mid ‘90s on a series, "Rediscovering the American Cowboy," which was a national tour of cowboy songs, poetry, humor and fiddling.

 Funeral services were Jan. 2, 2020, at French's Westside Chapel in Albuquerque. Interment was in Santa Fe National Cemetery, Santa Fe, N.M.

You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.

Services were entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.

