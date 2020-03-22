Juanita Rivas

Juanita Rivas

Juanita Rivas of Willcox passed away at Peppi's House in Tucson on March 15, 2020 at the age of 69. She was born in San Lorenzo, Coahuila, Mexico on February 16, 1951 to Angel Rivas and Celia Aguilar. Juanita worked as a baker for Stout's Cider Mill, enjoyed writing poetry, loved her friends and family, especially socializing with her grandchildren. She was a active Grandma. Survivors include her children; Savir A. Moreno of Mexico, Onix Moreno of Willcox, Jalil Moreno of Mexico and Perla (Jose Luis Ramirez ) Moreno of Willcox along with 11 grandchildren. She is also survived by 2 sisters and 7 brothers. Preceding her in death were her parents. Funeral Services were 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Westlawn Chapel. Cremation will follow at Westlawn Crematory. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.

To plant a tree in memory of Juanita Rivas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments