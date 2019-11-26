Robert Scott
1929-2019
Robert “Bob” Scott passed away at his home in Willcox on Nov. 20, 2019, at the age of 90. He was born in Clear Creek Township, Ohio, on Sept. 19, 1929, to Walter Scott and Marjorie Jones Scott.
Bob was a veteran of the United States Navy, retired from ALCOA and was a pastor. He was a member of the First Baptist Church.
Survivors include: his son, Steven (Janet) Scott; grandchildren, Tiffany Scott, Greg Scott, Vanessa Mayne and Ken R. Scott; eight great-grandchildren; and his brother, Tony Root.
Preceded him in death were: his wife, Joyce, on March 4, 2016; and his son, Kenneth, on Feb. 9, 2000.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Westlawn Chapel, with viewing starting at 10 a.m. Private cremation will be conducted at Westlawn Crematory, with private interment at Sunset Cemetery.
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.
Services are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.