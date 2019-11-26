Robert Scott

1929-2019

Robert “Bob” Scott passed away at his home in Willcox on Nov. 20, 2019, at the age of 90. He was born in Clear Creek Township, Ohio, on Sept. 19, 1929, to Walter Scott and Marjorie Jones Scott.

Bob was a veteran of the United States Navy, retired from ALCOA and was a pastor. He was a member of the First Baptist Church.

Survivors include: his son, Steven (Janet) Scott; grandchildren, Tiffany Scott, Greg Scott, Vanessa Mayne and Ken R. Scott; eight great-grandchildren; and his brother, Tony Root.

Preceded him in death were: his wife, Joyce, on March 4, 2016; and his son, Kenneth, on Feb. 9, 2000.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Westlawn Chapel, with viewing starting at 10 a.m. Private cremation will be conducted at Westlawn Crematory, with private interment at Sunset Cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.

