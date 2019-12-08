George Ralph Peterson Sr.
1934-2019
George Ralph Peterson Sr. went to be with the Lord on Nov. 29, 2019, at the age of 84. He was born Dec. 1, 1934, in Chicago to Gunnard E. Peterson and Violet Smalley Peterson.
George grew up in Chicago where he worked at Continental Bank and met his future wife, Mary Sue Chapman. They were united in marriage in October 1960 in Chicago.
He later went into the Army at Fort Lee, Va., where he served as an MP. He then moved to Lake Villa, Ill., where he was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
After the Army, he got his teaching degree and was a behavior disorder educator for 30 years. George also loved to hunt and fish. As his family grew, they moved to Twin Lakes, Wisc., where he built a home and fulfilled his dream of a small farm. He was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church.
After retirement he moved to Wausaukee, Wisc., in 1997, and when the weather got to be too much, he moved permanently to Willcox in 2011, where he was a member of Grace Lutheran Church of Safford and attended Faith Bible Church.
He is survived by: Mary, his wife of 59 years; one son, George "Pete" R. Peterson Jr., of Willcox; one daughter, Elizabeth Garza (Chris), of Willcox; six grandchildren, Samantha Hills, of Trevor Wisc., George R. Peterson III (fiancée Shaylee Ackerson), of Willcox, Erik Peterson, of Fort Carson, Colo., and Ian Peterson (fiancée Sara Thompson), of Queen Creek; and seven great-grandchildren Yvaine, Wyvern, Elijah, Revan, Renley, Howl and Liliana.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; and one sister, Marlene Brzezinski, of Lansing, Ill.
Contributions may be made in George’s name to the American Cancer Society or Alzheimer's Association.
Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Westlawn Chapel.
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.
Services are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.