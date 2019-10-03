Robert J. Catano, 41, of Willcox, died Sept. 18, 2019.

A celebration of his life will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Westlawn Chapel.

You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.

