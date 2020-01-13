Maria Cruz Rodríguez
1932-2020
On Jan. 11, 2020, Maria Cruz Rodríguez was welcomed to join her beloved husband, Julian, and daughter, Eudosia, into eternal peace.
Maria was born Aug. 13, 1932, in Mulatos, Sonora, México.
She is survived by: her daughter, Olga (Jose Luis) Granado; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was known for her admirable work ethics, her love of gardening and her notorious cooking skills.
Our beautiful mama taught us to face all of life’s adversities without fear and to never give up. She will be greatly missed.
A rosary was offered at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Westlawn Chapel. Mass of Christian. Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Sulphur Springs Community Cemetery.
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapel mortuary.com.
Services are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.