Maria Cruz Rodríguez

1932-2020

On Jan. 11, 2020, Maria Cruz Rodríguez was welcomed to join her beloved husband, Julian, and daughter, Eudosia, into eternal peace.

Maria was born Aug. 13, 1932, in Mulatos, Sonora, México.

She is survived by: her daughter, Olga (Jose Luis) Granado; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

She was known for her admirable work ethics, her love of gardening and her notorious cooking skills.

Our beautiful mama taught us to face all of life’s adversities without fear and to never give up. She will be greatly missed.

A rosary was offered at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Westlawn Chapel. Mass of Christian. Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Sulphur Springs Community Cemetery.

