Brenda Elaine Halvorson
Brenda Elaine Halvorson, 73, of Avondale, was born in Phoenix but grew up in Willcox.
She graduated from Willcox High School in 1963. After graduating high school, she went to beauty school in Phoenix and worked as a cosmetologist for 18 years.
While working there, she met her husband, Butch, who worked at the pizza parlor next door to the beauty shop. They married after only three months of meeting each other and she passed away on what would have been their 52nd anniversary.
After her daughter was born, Brenda worked at Rogers Research and Manufacturing, where she put together parts for ground to air communications. She would later take over the company after the owner passed away.
Like her husband, she was very involved in Little League, serving as the Snack Shack manager for many years at Holiday Park. She was always at every practice, every game, every play, every concert, and every program for her kids and grandkids.
Most of all, she loved to get away from the heat up to the White Mountains at her property in Pinedale. She loved to play cards with family and loved to spend time visiting and laughing with everyone in the cooler weather.
She is preceded in death by: her husband, Butch; and her brother, Michael.
She is survived by: her son, Chad (Dena); her daughter, Stacy (Eric); her grandchildren, Zachary, Matthew and Ethan; her sister, Linda (Harold); and her brothers, Johnny (Francie) and Jeff (Mary).
She was the sweetest wife, mother, nana, sister, cousin and friend. Her laugh will forever ring in our ears and her spirit will forever be with us at Bennie's Mountain.
Services will be Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at West Side Church of God, 7925 W. Bethany Home Rd., Glendale, AZ 85303, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.