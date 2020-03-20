Graveside services for Norman "Normie" E. Welch, Jr. have been re-scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Tucson. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Norman Welch, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments