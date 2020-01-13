Oscar Murillo

1947-2020

Oscar Murillo passed away at his home in Willcox on Jan. 6, 2020, at the age of 72. He was born in the State of Coahuila, Mexico, on July 21, 1947, to Foustino and Anita (Garcia) Murillo.

Oscar worked construction and was an avid antique collector. He was a regular blood donor for the Red Cross.

On Nov. 24, 1973, in Safford, he married Grace Arvizu who survives him. Also surviving are: his children, Daniel Murillo, of Safford, Christina Christianson, Ruth (Ivan Garcia) Melton and Adriana (Martin) Heuser, all of Tucson, and David Villa, of New York; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his brother, Ruben Murillo, of Houston; and his sisters, Leecha (William) Ellis, of Las Cruces, N.M., and Angelica Murillo, of Deming, N.M.

Preceding him in death were his parents, one brother and one sister.

A visitation was Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Westlawn Chapel. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Willcox United Methodist Church. Burial followed in Sunset Cemetery.

You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapel mortuary.com.

Services were entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.

To plant a tree in memory of Oscar Murillo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments