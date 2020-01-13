Oscar Murillo
1947-2020
Oscar Murillo passed away at his home in Willcox on Jan. 6, 2020, at the age of 72. He was born in the State of Coahuila, Mexico, on July 21, 1947, to Foustino and Anita (Garcia) Murillo.
Oscar worked construction and was an avid antique collector. He was a regular blood donor for the Red Cross.
On Nov. 24, 1973, in Safford, he married Grace Arvizu who survives him. Also surviving are: his children, Daniel Murillo, of Safford, Christina Christianson, Ruth (Ivan Garcia) Melton and Adriana (Martin) Heuser, all of Tucson, and David Villa, of New York; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his brother, Ruben Murillo, of Houston; and his sisters, Leecha (William) Ellis, of Las Cruces, N.M., and Angelica Murillo, of Deming, N.M.
Preceding him in death were his parents, one brother and one sister.
A visitation was Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Westlawn Chapel. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Willcox United Methodist Church. Burial followed in Sunset Cemetery.
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapel mortuary.com.
Services were entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.