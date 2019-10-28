Robert Wayne Longmire
1936-2019
Robert Wayne Longmire, of Torreon, Mexico, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. His wife and business partner of 25 years, Rosa Elva Salazar Garcia, was by his side. He was 83 years old and died of heart disease.
Wayne was born Feb. 17, 1936, in Sibley, Ill., to Henry and Flossie Longmire. He was the youngest of seven children. He attended Melvin-Sibley High School (class of 1953).
After graduation, he married Patricia Lohmeyer and joined the U.S. Army, where he served for two years. After returning home, he farmed in Sibley for 16 years.
In 1972, he moved his family to Chandler, where he began his career in the water well industry. Self-taught, he invented the hydraulic swage that would change how water well repair was done.
Wayne’s lifelong dedication to his work impacted thousands of people in the United States and Mexico. He worked every day until he died.
Surviving family members include: children, Linda Longmire, of Phoenix, Bill (Ann) Longmire, of Lemoore, Calif.,
Michael (Kelly) Longmire, of Willcox, Myra Longmire, of Torreon, Mexico, and Marco Longmire, of Amarillo, Texas; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one surviving sister, Jean Hill.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Henry and Flossie Longmire; sister, Thelma Page; and brothers Longmire, Delmar, Conrad, Calvin and Jim.
His viewing was in Torreon, Mexico, where he lived and worked for the past 30 years. His ashes will be scattered over one of his favorite places in Arizona, the Mogollon Rim.
