Noble D. Buckner
1935-2019
Noble D. Buckner passed away at home in Willcox on Sept. 24, 2019, at the age of 84. He was born in Loraine, Texas, on March 6, 1935, to James E. Buckner and Lois Ruth Kidd Buckner.
Noble had been a longtime farmer in the Kansas Settlement Area, and owned and operated a Truck Stop in Corpus Christi, Texas.
In 1992, he married his wife Kathy, who survives him. Noble is also survived by: his children; Bart Buckner, Bret (Connie) Buckner, Dennis Buckner, Terri (Greg) Guice, Jennifer (Chris) Wortman, Johnny (April) Mason and David Mason; 23 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and his sisters, Gaynell Mullins and Nita Anne (Bill) Haney.
Preceded in death were: his parents; a granddaughter, KC Wortman; and a grandson, Zachery Wortman.
Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Westlawn Chapel, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at the First Southern Baptist Church of Willcox. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.
Services are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.
