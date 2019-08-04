Glenn W. Foster, of Tucson, passed away July 30, 2019. He was born in Hyannis, Mass., on July 16, 1933, and was adopted as an infant by Donald and Nell Foster. He grew up in San Simon, Ariz., where he made lifelong friends. Glenn is survived by his wife of 45 years, Phyllis, his daughter Cindy Staggs (Kevin) and stepchildren Carrie Elias (Rudy), Jim Corbin (Kathy) and Ron Corbin (Kristina). Glenn and Phyllis have 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Glenn is predeceased by his parents, Donald and Nell Foster, his sister, Jody Thompson, and his son, Donald Foster. Glenn’s family would like to express their deepest gratitude to TMC Hospice, especially the caring and compassionate staff of Peppi’s House who made Glenn’s transition peaceful and comfortable.
A memorial service will be held at Westlawn Chapel and Mortuary in Willcox, Ariz. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m. with burial immediately following in San Simon. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
