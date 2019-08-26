Sara Jayne Yentsch
1936-2019
Sara Jayne Yentsch passed away peacefully Aug. 22, 2019, at the age of 83. Jayne passed away in Safford and, prior to that, lived in Willcox for 59 years.
Jayne was born May 29, 1936, in Sheldon, Ill. Jayne was one of three daughters born to Robert and Evelyn Van Camp. She moved to Arizona around the age of 16.
Jayne was preceded in death by: her husband, Richard Yentsch; her father, Robert Van Camp; her mother, Evelyn Van Camp; and two sisters, Patricia Leonard and Sue Joanou.
Jayne is survived by: her children, Candy Morgan (John), of Thatcher, Todd Yentsch (Danna), of Tucson, Robin Miller (Tommy), of Willcox, and Jamie Van Camp, of Sierra Vista; six grandchildren, Cody and Heath Moreman, of Thatcher, Alyssa Bell (Tyler), of Huachuca City, Brook Yentsch, of Sonita, Hillary Wachob (Lyle), of Pennsylvania and Jesse Van Camp (Angela), of Pennsylvania; 16 grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family suggests donations please be made in Jayne’s memory to the Eden Hospice, 1491 W. Thatcher Blvd., Suite 104, Safford, AZ 85546.
A potluck gathering for family and friends will be conducted Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., at Keiller Park in Willcox.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com or at westlawnchapelmortuary.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home of Safford.
