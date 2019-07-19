Josie Arvizo
1941-2019
In loving memory of Josie Arvizo. She passed away July 5, 2019, in Phoenix, at the age of 78. Josie was born in Lordsburg, N.M., on May 6, 1941.
She is survived by: her kids, Judy (John), Johnny and Sammy; 15 grandkids; 15 great-grandkids; sisters, Emma, Anna (Roger), Chenta (Fred), Eugenia (Rick), Becky and Rosie (Barry); brother Abe; and many nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.
She was preceeded in death by: her kids, Gilbert, Ralphie, Mary Hellen and Debbie; her parents, Simon and Frances; brother, Simon; and great-grandson, Aidan.
A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Westlawn Chapel.
You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.
