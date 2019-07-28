Michael Eddleman, 58, of Willcox, died July 5, 2019.

Memorial services will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at Westlawn Chapel.

You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments