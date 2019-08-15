George Moline, 74, of Willcox died July 7, 2019.

Memorial Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Westlawn Chapel.

You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.

Services are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.

