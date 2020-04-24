Thomas “Tom” Marlin Kuykendall

1939 - 2020
Tom was born to Leslie and Kate Kuykendall on May 23, 1939 in Bisbee, Arizona. He went home to be with his Heavenly Father April 13, 2020 at the age of 80. He passed away peacefully at home shortly after making his last trip up into the pasture to check his water and cows…just the way he would have wanted it. Thank you Lord!
Tom’s grade school years were spent at Ash Creek School and graduated from high school from Valley Union. Attendance at Arizona State University was brief, as the ranch and a beautiful young lady beckoned him home! Before settling down, he worked for the Forest Service blading roads.
February 9, 1963 was a special day as he took Betty Jo “B.J.” Gardner, the absolute love of his life, as his wife. Together they ranched, raised two children, and danced at least a million miles together!
Tom was a 5th generation cattle rancher and blessed to call IGO Ranches home all his life. He liked heavy calves, high grass, and a good rain! In his younger days, after the work was done, you could find him roping goats and calves, fishing with family and good friends, racing cars, playing a good game of golf, and welding in his shop…and of course, out on the dance floor! He was always a really good shot. He had a passion for building his own guns and loading his own ammunition. Needless to say, he saw to it that his family was always “loaded for bear” at the competition shoots they attended together…Losing was not generally an option! He never missed an opportunity to mentor the competition either!
4-H and FFA were just two of the many youth organizations he volunteered his time for. He loved working with youth and could always be found helping others.
Tom was inducted into the Willcox Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2010. He considered this a true honor and was humbled by the vote of his peers!
Valley Telephone became very special to Tom. He was elected in 1999 to represent District #2 on the Board of Directors where he dedicated 21 years to serving and upholding the values of a member owned cooperative.
In his later years you could always find Tom surrounded by family, friends and best of all, those ornery and much loved great grandbabies…. and of course, still weighing up the heaviest calves in the neighborhood!
Tom’s life will be celebrated in a private family service on the family ranch.
Tom was preceded in death by his precious wife B.J. Kuykendall, and Survivors include: Children: Tammy Sue Smith (Steven) and William Marlin Kuykendall. Grandchildren: Steven Chance Smith (Iliana), Will Hadley Smith (Patricia) and Shaye Lynn Clemson (Tyler). Great Grandchildren: Hagen Chase, Riley Jo, Grandy Lee Clemson and Foster Great Grandson, Mono; Cutter Bill, Reinie Mae and Ryder James Smith; Ella Sue, Gideon Les, Sadie Brooke, and Titus Chance Smith. Cousin: Clarence "Casey" Kendall (Judy)
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com
Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary & Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
