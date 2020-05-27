Leo L. Cook
Leo L. Cook, 87, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, April 17, 2020. He entered life September 9, 1932 in Carlsbad, NM then move to Claypool, AZ, when he was a young boy.
Leo volunteered to serve in the U.S. Army 3rd Infantry in Korea from 1951 to 1954. Part of that service was to ‘keep the hill’ which he did and always mentioned he had “lived in a cave for 16 months and 9 days straight.” After his service and returning to his hometown, he reacquainted with the girl around the corner, Jane Rae Marshall, and they married August 28, 1954.
Leo studied and began his lifetime career as an electrician. In 1962 they moved to Sunizona with their three daughters. Continuing as an electrician he also ventured into farming. There they had two more daughters. In 1975 they moved to Mud Springs Land and Cattle Company east of Douglas, AZ. Those days he called the best of his life. Other interest included prospecting and wood working. He and Jane moved back to Sunizona and after her death in 2011 he moved to Benson, living with Gwen and Dan.
Leo is survived by his daughters Gwen (Dan) White of Benson, AZ, Dawn (Billy) Donnel of Pinos Altos, NM, Chris Cook of Gilbert, AZ, Laura (Sam) McDonald, of Mule Creek, NM, Tracey (Link) Glenn of Benson, AZ, 18 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren.
Leo was buried in McNeal, AZ beside with wife of 57 years on May 2, 2020.
Military Honors will be conducted by the Fort Huachuca Military Honor Guard on Saturday May 30, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. at the McNeal Cemetery with a memorial service to follow. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapel mortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
