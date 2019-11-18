William Harold Lackner, 86, of Willcox, passed away at home in Willcox on Nov. 12, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, beginning at 11 a.m., at the Willcox Community Center, 312 W. Stewart St.
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.
