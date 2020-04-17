Mona Kayleen Littleton was born August 19, 1965 to Floyd Littleton and Emma Colleen Henry in Grand Junction, Colorado. She passed away on April 10, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. Mona was the youngest of six siblings; Marlyn Littleton, Millie Eldredge, Bryan Feldkamp, Terri Feldkamp, David Littleton and Sarah Littleton who all survive her. She is also survived by her two children; Victoria Serna and Jonathan Castillo and her grandchildren; Jasmine Serna, Deven Serna and Emily Castillo. Mona (Mom) leaves behind many dear and close friends who have laughed with her over many cups of coffee through out the years. Raised in Colorado, but settled in Willcox, Mona had quite the sense of humor and dedication towards life whether it was raising kids, dogs or hell. She will be missed but not forgotten.
Memorial services were 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Westlawn Chapel. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com
Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
