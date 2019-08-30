Judy Willoughby
1944-2019
Judy Willoughby passed away peacefully at home in Willcox on Aug. 27, 2019, at the age of 74. She was born in Lincoln, Ill., on Nov. 6, 1944, to Berlin Sullivan and Mary Elizabeth Slack Sullivan.
Judy was a loving homemaker and loved her family very much. She was an avid movie watcher, loved yard work and collecting rocks.
Survivors include: her children, Jacquelyn (Jimmy) Walton, of Safford, Kathleen Varela, of Willcox, and Tabitha (Austin) Cervantes, of Lake Havasu City; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her sister Joyce Hyde, of Lincoln.
Preceding her in death was: her husband, Dean Willoughby; and her parents.
Contributions may be made in her name to the Charles Wm. Leighton Jr. Hospice, P.O. Box 115, Willcox, AZ 85644, or on line at www.willcoxhospice.com.
A gathering of family and friends to share will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Westlawn Chapel.
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.
