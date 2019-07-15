Jodell Burreson
1962-2019
Jodell Burreson died at home in Bowie on July 10, 2019, at the age of 57. He was born in Willcox on Feb. 21, 1962, to Daniel B. Burreson Sr. and Geneva Kathleen Porter Burreson.
Jodell served in the United States Marines and was a retired MVD inspector for the state of Arizona, with the majority of his career at the Sanders Port of Entry.
He is survived by: his children, Joe (Yolanda) Burreson, of Sherman, Texas, Lana (Ryan) Carey, of New Mexico, Angeneva Burreson, of Lakeside, James Burreson, of Safford, Karina (Zachery) Knight, of Show Low, and Dellina Ann Burreson, of Thatcher; grandchildren, Damien, T.J., Kyndal, Kellin, Cobus, Travis and Khaleesi; and siblings, Dan (Karen) Burreson Jr., Sandra (Ken) Holmes, Kenneth (Aleah) Burreson and Mike (Linda) Burreson.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date.
You may express condolences at www.west lawnchapelmortuary.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox.
