Gov. Doug Ducey announced Thursday that public schools will be re-opening late this summer, but exactly what that will look like remains a big question.
“Everything with this COVID situation is so fluid, but we’re making plans to start school at our normal time," said Willcox Unified School Superintendent Kevin Davis. "There are not any for sure plans yet until we get further into the summer and see what’s going to happen and go from there. But our plan is to start school at our normal start date in August."
No matter what happens, Davis said "We’ll try to do everything we can to be as safe as we can and try to as much as possible ensure everyone’s health."
Bowie Unified School District Superintendent Wendy Conger said she and administrators are already working on ways to keep their 70 students separated from each other.
They're also planning to install more hand sanitizers and deep clean desks and chairs daily, she said. Children will no longer be permitted to use water fountains, instead water will be brought in by a commercial company.
If need be, they'll re-arrange lunch and other schedules, she said.
There are also plans to expand the district's WiFi capability for the high school students and to provide technology training for teachers, Conger said.
The governor and Cara Christ, his health director, acknowledged the risk of having children together in classrooms. That’s why schools were shuttered on March 15.
But Christ said it isn’t that simple.
“There’s a lot of public health reasons why we would want kids in school,’’ she said. “They provide a lot more services than just education.’’
That, Christ said, includes things like nutrition services. Anyway, she said, there are ways to reduce risks, ranging from more frequent disinfection of surfaces to not having students gather for assemblies and lunches.
Ducey defended the decision to make that announcement on Thursday, even with the state still in what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls Phase 1. That involves not just social distancing but also prohibits gatherings of more than 10 in any one place.
“We need parents and teachers and superintendents to be prepared,’’ he said.
The announcement came as the governor acknowledged that there has been an upward tick in the percent of COVID-19 tests that are coming back positive. It went from 5.1 percent for the period ending May 10 to 6 percent a week after that and 6.8 percent for the most recent week. Still, Ducey said he remains optimistic.
“If you look at this chart you can possibly see the beginning of a downward trend,’’ Ducey said.
“The trend is not here yet,’’ the governor conceded. And then there’s the fact that it can take up to seven days for the state to get complete numbers from laboratories.
“This is something that we’ll continue to monitor,’’ he said.
Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services, contributed to this report.
