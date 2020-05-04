According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Monday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 8,919. That number was 8,640 Sunday.
The number of positive cases diagnosed overall in Graham County is 20, according to county officials. The number in Greenlee County is two. Cochise County has recorded 39 cases.
Health officials report the first two Graham County victims and the Greenlee COVID-19 victims have fully recovered.
According to the Cochise County Health Department, of the 39 cases diagnosed since the beginning of the outbreak, six required hospitalization. The website indicates 25 have been released from isolation.
The number of known people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 362. On Sunday it was 362. That equals 5.04 percent.
The highest number of people to die on any one day was 17. That happened on April 19. ADHS reported 11 deaths on April 27, five deaths on April 28, nine on the 29th and eight on April 30.
The number of people tested by the state so far is 85,253. On Sunday that number was 81,119. The percentage that have tested positive is 8 percent.
According to the latest CDC numbers, labs had confirmed 1,122,486 since Jan. 22. The CDC is also reporting 1,829 more deaths. The death toll stands at 65,735.
