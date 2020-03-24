Governor Doug Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman jointly announced Tuesday a partnership to launch Arizona Enrichment Centers starting next week to offer childcare for the children of first responders, critical healthcare workers, and essential public sector workers, including child safety workers.
This announcement comes as school closures have been extended and other safety measures have been put into place to respond to the spread of COVID-19.
According to a news release, all school sites will follow the CDC Guidance for Schools and Childcare Programs, the ADHS Childcare Facility COVID-19 Guidance, as well as guidance issued by local public health departments.
“This is just another way that our schools are stepping up to support our students and families right now,” said Superintendent Hoffman. “I’m grateful to the continued leadership from our school leaders, who are going above and beyond to provide critical services like meals, distance learning, social-emotional support and more to our students.”
Key things to know about the Student Enrichment Centers:
Children and staff/volunteers will have their temperatures taken upon entering the enrichment center — anyone with a fever will not be admitted.
Volunteers/staff at the enrichment centers will wipe down surfaces frequently with disinfectant.
Each room will not exceed a safe maximum of students, supported by at least one adult; this will both allow for personalized attention and will meet social distancing needs.
Children will be offered a site based on their home address and their parent or caregiver’s eligibility.
Districts are working to select schools in close proximity to hospitals to add convenience for health care workers.
Centers will be open Monday through Friday. Hours may vary by location.
The environment will be safe and supportive, and staff will be prepared to respond to children’s social and emotional needs. All staff will complete background checks.
Children will be allowed to bring remote devices so they can work on schoolwork while at the centers.
More information will be forthcoming over the next few days. At this time, if you have pressing questions please email AZEnrichmentCenters@az.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.