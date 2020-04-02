Anyone who wants who needs to enter Northern Cochise Community Hospital must now have their temperature taken in a triage tent first and people with COVID-19 symptoms are tested inside the test too.
Ainslee Bull, a spokeswoman for the hospital, said it was a community-wide effort to erect the large tent Wednesday outside the front lobby. Staff from Sunsites-Pearce Fire, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, Healthcare Innovations, Willcox Fire and NCCH worked together to set it up next to NCCH’s smaller decontamination tent.
The tents are being used as part of the Emergency Department and will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Enter at the ER ambulance door after those hours. COVID-19 testing is only considered if the patient is symptomatic at triage tent.
From left, CCSO Sgt. David Noland, Sunsites EMT/Firefighter Eric Freidenberg, Sunsites EMT/Firefighter Austin Garner, Willcox Firefighter/EMT Jordan Faulkner, Paramedic Martie Loukas and EMT Stephanie Estavillo of HCI, and Norma Reagan, RN, Tom Early, Krystal Duerinck and Bill Hopkins, in facilities, of NCCH.
