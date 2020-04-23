Cochise County arranged for the National Guard to deliver five pallets of produce Wednesday to the Willcox Community Food Pantry.
Nell Worded, food pantry manager, said the pallets equated to 200 boxes of food to give away
"We're so pleased that we had that kind of help," she sai.d
Staff Sergeant Ricobono was on hand to help.
"Our joint task force of Army Guard and Air Guard out of Phoenix are helping, through a command from the governor, to help local community food banks," Ricobono said. "We try to get stuff to a little bit of everywhere throughout the state."
City Councilwoman Rachel Garza said she's grateful for the help as well.
"It's a nice moral uplift for our town," she said.
